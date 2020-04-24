Jupiter Fund Management PLC 16.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 249 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.8% from today’s opening price of 213.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8.9 points and decreased 174.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 437.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 261.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 343.52. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,653,067. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £932,792,442 GBP.

