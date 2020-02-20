Jupiter Fund Management PLC 13.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 335 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.3% from the opening price of 386.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 3.3 points and increased 19.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 437.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 310.3 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 402.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 375.76. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,656,795. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £1,792,810,626 GBP.

