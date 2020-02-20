Don't Miss
Home » Reports » Broker Ratings » Jupiter Fund Management PLC 13.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Jupiter Fund Management PLC 13.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Posted by: Amilia Stone 20th February 2020

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 335 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.3% from the opening price of 386.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 3.3 points and increased 19.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 437.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 310.3 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 402.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 375.76. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,656,795. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £1,792,810,626 GBP.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.