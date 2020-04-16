Jupiter Fund Management PLC 0.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JUP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.3% from the opening price of 200.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15 points and decreased 188.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 437.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 284.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 349.08. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,032,607. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £911,738,218 GBP.

