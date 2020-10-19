Jupai Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 791.0% Upside

Jupai Holdings Limited with ticker code (JP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 14.88 and 14.88 calculating the mean target price we have 14.88. Now with the previous closing price of 1.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 791.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.7 and the 200 day moving average is 1.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jpinvestment.cn

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. The company also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. In addition, it offers fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

