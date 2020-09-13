Jupai Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 770.2% Upside

Jupai Holdings Limited with ticker code (JP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 14.88 and 14.88 with the average target price sitting at 14.88. With the stocks previous close at 1.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 770.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.42. The market cap for the company is $56m. Find out more information at: http://www.jpinvestment.cn

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. The company also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. In addition, it offers fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

