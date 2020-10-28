Jupai Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 750.3% Upside

Jupai Holdings Limited with ticker code (JP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.88 and 14.88 calculating the average target price we see 14.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 750.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.73 and the 200 day moving average is 1.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Company Website: http://www.jpinvestment.cn

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. The company also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. In addition, it offers fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn