Jubilee Metals Group PLC 45.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group PLC with ticker (LON:JLP) now has a potential upside of 45.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 19 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jubilee Metals Group PLC share price of 10 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 45.9%. Trading has ranged between 10 (52 week low) and 18 (52 week high) with an average of 2,211,203 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £274,336,145.



Jubilee Metals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified metals processing and recovery company. The Company is operating projects that are processing chrome, platinum group metals, copper, lead zinc and vanadium. The Company’s segments include Metals Processing, Business Development and Exploration. The Metals Processing segment is engaged in the processing of PGM, chrome and copper-containing materials. The Business Development segment is a combination of process consulting and development that is focused on the development and implementation of process solutions, specifically targeting both liquid and solid waste streams from mine processes. The Business Development includes pilot operations as part of the process development cycle to provide solutions, which include extractive-metallurgy, pyro-metallurgy and hydrometallurgy. The Company’s operations span approximately five countries, South Africa, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the United Kingdom.







