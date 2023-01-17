Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Jubilee Metals Group PLC 35.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Jubilee Metals Group PLC with ticker (LON:JLP) now has a potential upside of 35.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 19 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jubilee Metals Group PLC share price of 12 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 35.3%. Trading has ranged between 10 (52 week low) and 18 (52 week high) with an average of 2,297,198 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £323,379,781.

Jubilee Metals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified metals processing and recovery company. The Company is operating projects that are processing chrome, platinum group metals, copper, lead zinc and vanadium. The Company’s segments include Metals Processing, Business Development and Exploration. The Metals Processing segment is engaged in the processing of PGM, chrome and copper-containing materials. The Business Development segment is a combination of process consulting and development that is focused on the development and implementation of process solutions, specifically targeting both liquid and solid waste streams from mine processes. The Business Development includes pilot operations as part of the process development cycle to provide solutions, which include extractive-metallurgy, pyro-metallurgy and hydrometallurgy. The Company’s operations span approximately five countries, South Africa, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the United Kingdom.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.