Jubilee Metals Group PLC 31.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group PLC with ticker (LON:JLP) now has a potential upside of 31.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 22 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jubilee Metals Group PLC share price of 15 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 31.2%. Trading has ranged between 13 (52 week low) and 22 (52 week high) with an average of 3,662,112 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £414,384,783.



Jubilee Metals Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in the metal recovery business with portfolio projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company focuses on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations. The Company’s segments include Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration and Corporate. The Metals Processing of PGM, chrome and copper-containing materials. The Business Development is focused on the development and implementation of process solutions, specifically targeting both liquid and solid waste streams from mine processes. This includes existing pilot operations as part of the process development cycle to provide mature solutions which include extractive-metallurgy, pyro-metallurgy and hydro-metallurgy. The Company’s operations span across five countries, South Africa, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the United.







