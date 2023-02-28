Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

JTC PLC 13.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

JTC PLC with ticker (LON:JTC) now has a potential upside of 13.3% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 860 GBX for the company, which when compared to the JTC PLC share price of 746 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.3%. Trading has ranged between 563 (52 week low) and 870 (52 week high) with an average of 302,603 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,117,957,500.

JTC PLC is a provider of fund, corporate and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The Company has two divisions: institutional client services (ICS) and private client services (PCS). ICS division provides fund, corporate and banking services to institutional clients, primarily fund managers, listed companies and multinationals. PCS division provides trust, corporate and banking services for global wealth management firms, family and private offices and ultra-high net worth individuals and high net worth individuals. It provides variety of fund types and services across a diverse range of asset classes and funds jurisdictions. It provides the lifecycle of a fund, including complex and ongoing reporting and regulatory compliance. It provides corporate services and employer solutions, including structural formation, company secretarial and compliance work. It protects assets across countries and generations, including through its JTC Private Office.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/m4lk7
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.