JTC PLC 13.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

JTC PLC with ticker (LON:JTC) now has a potential upside of 13.3% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 860 GBX for the company, which when compared to the JTC PLC share price of 746 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.3%. Trading has ranged between 563 (52 week low) and 870 (52 week high) with an average of 302,603 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,117,957,500.



JTC PLC is a provider of fund, corporate and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The Company has two divisions: institutional client services (ICS) and private client services (PCS). ICS division provides fund, corporate and banking services to institutional clients, primarily fund managers, listed companies and multinationals. PCS division provides trust, corporate and banking services for global wealth management firms, family and private offices and ultra-high net worth individuals and high net worth individuals. It provides variety of fund types and services across a diverse range of asset classes and funds jurisdictions. It provides the lifecycle of a fund, including complex and ongoing reporting and regulatory compliance. It provides corporate services and employer solutions, including structural formation, company secretarial and compliance work. It protects assets across countries and generations, including through its JTC Private Office.







