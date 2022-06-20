Twitter
JSGI – Top 10 holdings for Japan investment trust

JPMorgan JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGIhas declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.

Raito Kogyo3.1%
Taiyo Yuden2.9%
MEC2.9%
Yamato Kogyo2.2%
Square Enix2.1%
Capcom2.0%
SUMCO2.0%
C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd.1.9%
Benefit One1.9%
Nippon Gas1.9%
Total22.9%

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.

