JSGI – Top 10 holdings for Japan investment trust

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.

Raito Kogyo 3.1% Taiyo Yuden 2.9% MEC 2.9% Yamato Kogyo 2.2% Square Enix 2.1% Capcom 2.0% SUMCO 2.0% C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. 1.9% Benefit One 1.9% Nippon Gas 1.9% Total 22.9%

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.