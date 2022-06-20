JSGI – Top 10 holdings for Japan investment trust

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.
|Raito Kogyo
|3.1%
|Taiyo Yuden
|2.9%
|MEC
|2.9%
|Yamato Kogyo
|2.2%
|Square Enix
|2.1%
|Capcom
|2.0%
|SUMCO
|2.0%
|C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd.
|1.9%
|Benefit One
|1.9%
|Nippon Gas
|1.9%
|Total
|22.9%
Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.