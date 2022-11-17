JP Morgan Chase & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

JP Morgan Chase & Co. found using ticker (JPM) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 162 and 118 with a mean TP of 137.9. Now with the previous closing price of 132.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 117.88 and the 200 day moving average is 124.52. The company has a market cap of $390,468m. Find out more information at: https://www.jpmorganchase.com

The potential market cap would be $405,036m based on the market concensus.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.