JP Morgan Chase & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

JP Morgan Chase & Co. found using ticker (JPM) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144 and 80 and has a mean target at 115.88. Now with the previous closing price of 98.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day MA is 100.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $299,731m. Company Website: http://www.jpmorganchase.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market fund asset classes; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

