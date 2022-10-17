JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 98.5% Upside

JOYY Inc. found using ticker (YY) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 52.18. With the stocks previous close at 26.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 98.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.61 while the 200 day moving average is 35.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,894m. Find out more information at: https://joyy.sg

The potential market cap would be $3,759m based on the market concensus.

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.