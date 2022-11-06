Twitter Linkedin Facebook

JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 30 with a mean TP of 51.66. With the stocks previous close at 26.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 93.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.08 and the 200 day moving average is 34.24. The company has a market cap of $2,042m. Visit the company website at: https://joyy.sg

The potential market cap would be $3,956m based on the market concensus.

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

