JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

JOYY Inc. found using ticker (YY) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130.42 and 57 with a mean TP of 80.88. With the stocks previous close at 44.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 82.2%. The day 50 moving average is 49.21 and the 200 day MA is 60.76. The company has a market cap of $3,544m. Find out more information at: https://joyy.sg

The potential market cap would be $6,457m based on the market concensus.

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

