JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.6% Upside

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164.14 and 93.51 calculating the mean target price we have 126.46. Now with the previous closing price of 73.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 71.6%. The day 50 moving average is 84.82 and the 200 day moving average is 96.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,701m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.huanju.cn

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.