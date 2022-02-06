JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 131.43 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 80.93. With the stocks previous close at 47.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 71.4%. The day 50 moving average is 48.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,754m. Find out more information at: https://joyy.sg

The potential market cap would be $6,435m based on the market concensus.

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.