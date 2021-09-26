JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.5% Upside

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 148 and 46 and has a mean target at 88.54. Now with the previous closing price of 52.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.5%. The 50 day MA is 55.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 75.31. The company has a market cap of $4,212m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://joyy.sg

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.