JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.7% Upside

JOYY Inc. found using ticker (YY) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167.17 and 97.5 with the average target price sitting at 138.07. With the stocks previous close at 85.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.7%. The 50 day MA is 90.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,110m. Visit the company website at: http://www.huanju.cn

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.