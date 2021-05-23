JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.5% Upside

JOYY Inc. found using ticker (YY) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 166.96 and 97.37 with the average target price sitting at 137.85. With the stocks previous close at 87.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.5%. The day 50 moving average is 93.61 and the 200 day moving average is 98.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,730m. Find out more information at: http://www.huanju.cn

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.