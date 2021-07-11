JOYY Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.7% Upside

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164.79 and 89.89 and has a mean target at 126.33. With the stocks previous close at 58.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 116.7%. The day 50 moving average is 71.01 and the 200 day MA is 93.97. The company has a market cap of $4,759m. Find out more information at: http://www.huanju.cn

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.