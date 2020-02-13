JOYY Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

JOYY Inc. with ticker code (YY) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96.34 and 65.86 with a mean TP of 81.48. Now with the previous closing price of 64.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.yy.com

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.