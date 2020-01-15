JOYY Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

JOYY Inc. found using ticker (YY) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95.96 and 65.61 and has a mean target at 81.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The day 50 moving average is 58.84 and the 200 day moving average is 59.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,394m. Visit the company website at: http://www.yy.com

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.