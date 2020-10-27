Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated with ticker code (JLL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 120 with a mean TP of 127.75. With the stocks previous close at 111.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is 103.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,720m. Visit the company website at: http://www.us.jll.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

