Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated found using ticker (JLL) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 335 and 154 calculating the mean target price we have 232.67. With the stocks previous close at 148.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 194.7. The market cap for the company is $6,929m. Company Website: https://www.us.jll.com

The potential market cap would be $10,870m based on the market concensus.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.