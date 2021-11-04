Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated found using ticker (JLL) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 474 and 265 calculating the average target price we see 324.2. Now with the previous closing price of 258.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The day 50 moving average is 252.35 and the 200 day MA is 221.74. The company has a market cap of $13,409m. Company Website: http://www.us.jll.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America’s, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.