Johnson Service Group plc 6.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Johnson Service Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JSG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Johnson Service Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 220 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.8% from the opening price of 206 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.2 points and increased 30.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 206.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 114 GBX.

Johnson Service Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 185.64 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 170.03. There are currently 369,760,824 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 362,335. Market capitalisation for LON:JSG is £753,387,630 GBP.