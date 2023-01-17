Johnson Service Group plc 5.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Johnson Service Group plc with ticker (LON:JSG) now has a potential upside of 5.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 105 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Johnson Service Group plc share price of 100 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 5.0%. Trading has ranged between 69 (52 week low) and 167 (52 week high) with an average of 728,977 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £427,433,955.



Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Workwear, and Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA). The Workwear is a supplier of workwear and protective wear in the United Kingdom, offering services through its Johnsons Workwear brand. The Company’s HORECA business provides premium linen services to the hotel, restaurant and catering markets through the Johnsons Hotel Linen, Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen and Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen brands. The Company also services hotels and restaurants, as well as healthcare customers through its subsidiary, Lilliput (Dunmurry) Limited (Lilliput).







