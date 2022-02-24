Twitter
Johnson Service Group plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group plc with ticker (LON:JSG) now has a potential upside of 17.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Johnson Service Group plc share price of 157 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.3%. Trading has ranged between 122 (52 week low) and 183 (52 week high) with an average of 1,141,261 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £686,585,663.

Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Workwear, Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA) and All Other Segments. The Workwear is a supplier of workwear and protective wear in the United Kingdom, offering services through its Johnsons Workwear brand. The Company’s HORECA business provides premium linen services to the hotel, restaurant and catering markets through the Johnsons Hotel Linen, Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen and Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen brands.



