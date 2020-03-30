Johnson Matthey PLC 97.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Johnson Matthey PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JMAT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 3500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 97.9% from the opening price of 1769 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 706 points and decreased 1274 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3475 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,516.25 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,936.03. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,159,316. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £3,483,601,740 GBP.

