Johnson Matthey PLC 9.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey PLC with ticker (LON:JMAT) now has a potential upside of 9.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Johnson Matthey PLC share price of 2,123 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.7%. Trading has ranged between 1,650 (52 week low) and 2,536 (52 week high) with an average of 552,787 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,911,224,356.

Johnson Matthey Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing sustainable technologies to its customers. The Company operates through five segments: Clean Air, PGM Services, Catalyst Technologies, Hydrogen Technologies and Value Businesses. Its Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems used in light and heavy-duty vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Its PGM Services segment enables the energy transition through providing circular solutions as demand for scarce critical materials increases. Its Catalyst Technologies segment is engaged in enabling the decarbonization of chemical value chains. Its Hydrogen Technologies segment is engaged in providing catalyst-coated membranes that are a critical component for fuel cells and electrolyzers. Its Value Businesses segment includes a portfolio of businesses, which includes battery systems, medical device components, diagnostic services and battery materials.



