Johnson Matthey PLC 82.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Johnson Matthey PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JMAT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 3200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 82.9% from today’s opening price of 1749.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 725.5 points and decreased 1261.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3475 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,476.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,922.31. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,212,986. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £3,321,033,658 GBP.

