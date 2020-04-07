Johnson Matthey PLC 44.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Johnson Matthey PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JMAT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2650 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 44.7% from the opening price of 1831 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 394 points and decreased 1093 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3475 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,393.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,890.46. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,200,534. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £3,539,726,434 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn