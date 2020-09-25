Johnson Matthey PLC 4.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Johnson Matthey PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JMAT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 2200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -4.9% from the opening price of 2313 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 128 points and increased 233 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3294 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,428.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,365.61. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 659,895. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £4,371,030,005 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn