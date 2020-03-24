Johnson Matthey PLC 21.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Johnson Matthey PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JMAT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 21.9% from today’s opening price of 1887.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 738.5 points and decreased 1209.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3475 GBX while the 52 week low is 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,596.90 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,961.58. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,094,617. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £3,616,172,139 GBP.

