Johnson Matthey PLC 11.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Johnson Matthey PLC with ticker (LON:JMAT) now has a potential upside of 11.9% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Johnson Matthey PLC share price of 1,894 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,650 (52 week low) and 2,805 (52 week high) with an average of 676,105 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,457,179,323.



Johnson Matthey Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing sustainable technologies to its customers. The Company offers low- and zero-carbon technologies in catalyst technologies and hydrogen technologies, enabling the automotive, chemical and energy industries to transition from carbon-intensive fossil fuels to sustainable fuels and energy. It operates through three segments: Clean Air, Efficient Natural Resources and Other Markets. Its Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems to remove harmful emissions from vehicles and non-road equipment powered by diesel and gasoline. Its Efficient Natural Resources segment provides products and processing services for the use and transformation of natural resources including oil, gas, biomass and platinum group metals. Its Other Markets segment offers a portfolio of businesses, which include battery systems, fuel cells, diagnostic services, battery materials and green hydrogen.







