Johnson Matthey PLC 10.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Johnson Matthey PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JMAT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Johnson Matthey PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.6% from the opening price of 1902.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 363.5 points and decreased 1047.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3475 GBX while the 52 week low is 1614 GBX.

Johnson Matthey PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,359.02 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,874.82. There are currently 491,496,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,205,352. Market capitalisation for LON:JMAT is £3,672,296,834 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn