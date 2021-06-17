JOHNSON MATTHEY ORD 110 49/ – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

JOHNSON MATTHEY ORD 110 49/ found using the EPIC (LON:JMAT) now have 14 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £44.00 and £22.82 with the average target price sitting at £36.97. With the shares previous close at £31.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of £31.85 while the 200 day moving average is £29.58. The company has a market capitalisation of £6b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.matthey.com

Johnson Matthey provides specialty chemicals in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Clean Air, Efficient Natural Resources, Health, and New Markets. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems to remove harmful emissions from vehicles. This segment also offers catalysts for light duty vehicles powered by diesel and gasoline, heavy duty diesel trucks, buses, and non- road equipment. The Efficient Natural Resources segment provides products and processing services for the use and transformation of critical natural resources including oil, gas, biomass, and platinum group metals. The Health segment develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for various treatments. The New Markets segment offers battery materials, battery systems, and fuel cell technologies; science and technology to develop the products for devices used in medical procedures; and catalysts to pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals markets. The company was formerly known as Johnson & Cock and changed its name to Johnson Matthey in 1851. Johnson Matthey was founded in 1817 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.