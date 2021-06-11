JOHNSON MATTHEY ORD 110 49/ – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

JOHNSON MATTHEY ORD 110 49/ found using the EPIC (LON:JMAT) now have 14 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £44.00 and £22.82 with the average target price sitting at £36.97. Now with the previous closing price of £31.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £32.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to £29.29. The market cap for the company is £6b. Company Website: http://www.matthey.com

Johnson Matthey provides specialty chemicals in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Clean Air, Efficient Natural Resources, Health, and New Markets. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for gasoline and diesel light duty vehicles; and catalyst systems for diesel powered trucks, buses, non-road machinery, and stationary equipment. This segment serves car companies, heavy duty truck and engine manufacturers, Chinese producers, and others. The Efficient Natural Resources segment manufactures specialty catalysts and additives, as well as licenses process technology and delivers services to the oil and gas industry; refines, recycles, fabricates, and distributes platinum group metals (pgms); precious metals and enamels; and diagnostic services for the oil and gas industry. This segment serves chemical, oil, and gas companies; engineering contractors; industrial pgm users; end of life autocatalyst collectors; and automotive industry suppliers. The Health segment develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for various treatments; provides solutions for generic and innovator companies; and operates in the outsourced small molecule API market. The New Markets segment offers battery materials, battery systems, and fuel cell technologies; science and technology to develop the products for devices used in medical procedures; and catalysts to pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals markets. This segment serves automotive and heavy duty vehicle companies; lithium ion cell manufacturers; fuel cell manufacturers; cordless tool and transport manufacturers; medical device companies; and pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and agrochemical companies. The company was formerly known as Johnson & Cock and changed its name to Johnson Matthey in 1851. Johnson Matthey was founded in 1817 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.