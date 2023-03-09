Johnson & Johnson – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Johnson & Johnson with ticker code (JNJ) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 161 and has a mean target at 181.75. Now with the previous closing price of 154.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 165.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 170.3. The company has a market cap of $398,352m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jnj.com

The potential market cap would be $469,859m based on the market concensus.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company’s Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON’S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. This segment also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment provides products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment offers electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and contact lenses and ophthalmic technologies related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.