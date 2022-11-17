Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Johnson & Johnson – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Johnson & Johnson found using ticker (JNJ) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 160 calculating the average target price we see 184.21. With the stocks previous close at 172.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 167.25 while the 200 day moving average is 172.14. The company has a market cap of $453,508m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jnj.com

The potential market cap would be $484,603m based on the market concensus.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company’s Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON’S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. It also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment offers products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment provides electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

