Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Johnson Controls International with ticker code (JCI) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 44.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 40.83 while the 200 day moving average is 33.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,830m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

