Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Johnson Controls International with ticker code (JCI) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 45.56. With the stocks previous close at 44.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.39. The company has a market cap of $31,964m. Find out more information at: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn