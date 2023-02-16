Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Johnson Controls International found using ticker (JCI) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 72.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.94 and the 200 day moving average is 57.47. The company has a market cap of $44,804m. Company Website: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com

The potential market cap would be $49,560m based on the market concensus.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.