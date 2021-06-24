Twitter
Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Johnson Controls International with ticker code (JCI) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 71.27. Now with the previous closing price of 66.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 65.68 while the 200 day moving average is 57.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $47,619m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

