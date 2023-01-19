Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Johnson Controls International with ticker code (JCI) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 58 with a mean TP of 71.47. With the stocks previous close at 67.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.18. The market cap for the company is $45,432m. Visit the company website at: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com

The potential market cap would be $47,913m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical servicesluding inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.