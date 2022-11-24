Johnson Controls International – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Johnson Controls International with ticker code (JCI) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 59 and has a mean target at 68.16. With the stocks previous close at 67.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day MA is 56.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,975m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com

The potential market cap would be $46,369m based on the market concensus.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.