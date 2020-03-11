John Wood Group PLC 86.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 510 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 86.2% from today’s opening price of 273.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 105.3 points and decreased 60.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 598.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 232.8 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 391.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 409.42. There are currently 684,939,369 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,750,102. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,831,527,830 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn