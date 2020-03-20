John Wood Group PLC 59.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

John Wood Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 250 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 59.6% from the opening price of 156.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 250.2 points and decreased 220.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 581 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 100.9 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 366.94 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 402.93. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,791,834. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,073,984,951 GBP.

